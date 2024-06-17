Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour In Liverpool Features ‘Carolina’ & ‘No Body, No Crime’ From The Manuscript

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been thrilling fans around the world and her recent performances in Liverpool were no exception. On Saturday night (June 15), at her third show at Anfield Stadium, Taylor did something extra special. Known for surprising fans, Swift surprised everyone with unique song mashups.

The highlight of the night was her live debut of Carolina and No Body, No Crime woven together in what she called The Murder Mashup. Let’s take a closer look and explore all the details of this unforgettable concert.

A special night in Liverpool

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been an incredible journey, with each show bringing something new and exciting for fans. On Saturday night, June 15th, she wrapped up her third and final show at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. The energy was high, and fans were buzzing with anticipation. And, she didn’t disappoint.

She then introduced her audience to The Murder Mashup. The mashup included the live debut of Carolina, a song she wrote for the soundtrack of the 2022 film adaptation of Delia Owens’ murder mystery. Yes, the murder mystery—Where the Crawdads Sing. Swift played this alongside parts of Ni Body, No Crime from her Evermore album.

The mashup lit up the stage

The audience was in awe of Swift singing Carolina. And when she seamlessly transitioned into No Body, No Crime, the audience was spellbound. Originally recorded with the band Haim, No Body No Crime tells a gripping story of crime and mystery. Especially, when Swift sang the line, “He did it”, the stadium erupted in cheers.

Well, the mashup was just the beginning of the surprise. Swift’s next surprise was playing The Manuscript, a song from her album TTPD: The Anthology. She said, “Remembering him comes in flashbacks and echoes / Tell myself it’s time now, gotta let go / But moving on from him is impossible / When I still see it all in my head / In burning red … Loving him was red.” This song dives into a torrid affair from her younger years, showcasing her ability to infuse her music with personal stories.

A night of surprises

The Liverpool concert was more than just these two mashups. Throughout her Eras Tour, Swift has been surprising her fans with live debuts of various songs. On Friday night, she performed This Is What You Came For. The song, she wrote with Calvin Harris under the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg.

Throughout her European and UK leg of the Eras Tour, Swift has been debuting various songs. This list includes The Bolter and Crazier in Edinburgh, Scotland, and the TTPD and Fresh Out the Slammer in Lisbon. In fact, she also sang How Did It End in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Eras Tour timeline

Taylor Swift has confirmed that the Eras Tour will conclude at the end of 2024. She expressed her feelings about the tour ending during one of her Liverpool shows, saying, “People are asking, ‘How are you going to celebrate the 100th show’ And for me, it is like the tour is ending in December. Though it feels like so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show now.”

Swift’s ability to weave together different eras of her music highlights her evolution over the years. Her choice to debut Carolina and The Manuscript live added a special touch to the night, making it a memorable one for fans.

