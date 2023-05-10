Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Philly to be attended by Ronan's mother Maya Thompson: All you need to know

Taylor Swift’s song Ronan is undoubtedly one of the saddest and most heart-wrenching songs she has ever written and sung.

The track, which was first released as a single during Taylor’s Red era, was inspired by a young boy named Ronan, who passed away just days before his fourth birthday in 2011, after battling cancer.

The song was written from the perspective of a grieving mother who lost her little boy to cancer. The chorus of the song goes, “Come on, baby, with me / We're gonna fly away from here / You were my best four years.”

And now, Ronan’s mother Maya Thompson will be attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Philly on May 12, which also happens to be Ronan’s birthday, who would have been sixteen years old this year. Read on to know more.

Ronan’s mother Maya Thompson to attend Taylor Swift’s Philly concert

Maya Thompson, who is a native of Arizona, took to her Twitter space to share the news that she will be attending Taylor’s Eras Tour concert in Philly on May 12. Taylor gifted Thompson tickets to the sold-out concert at Lincoln Financial Field. "This year, on Ronan's birthday, I'll be in Philadelphia attending the Era's tour thanks to (Taylor Swift)," Thompson wrote on Twitter. "This day is usually difficult for me, but I've found that giving back in some way brings me comfort."

More on Taylor Swift’s Ronan

The song Ronan found a home in Taylor’s re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version) which came out in 2021. Maya Thompson has been credited as a writer in the song as Taylor was directly inspired by her blog Rockstar Ronan to write the song.

Ahead of the song’s re-release in 2021, Thompson wrote as a message to her son, "Taylor has anchored you to this world so you will never be lost, and now she has ensured you will forever be safe in a new, permanent home.”

Maya Thompson will also be partaking in a trend that has now gone viral among Swifties, wherein Taylor’s fans are passing on friendship bracelets to fellow fans. Thompson shared an image on Twitter where she showcased a handmade, purple beaded braclet with the name Ronan on it. “See you in 4 days, Philadelphia,” she wrote in the caption.

Taylor Swift will bring her Eras Tour to Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, and will perform for three consecutive nights from May 12 to May 14, 2023.

