Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie delays Meg Ryan's comeback rom-com; studios continues to be wary of singer's impact

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie just cleared off another competition off its way, as film executives continue to be wary of the singer's influence. Meg Ryan's What Happens Later is set to be her big-screen comeback to the rom-com genre in over a decade, but unfortunately for some fans, they'll have to wait for a few more weeks than initially planned. That is because of the Taylor Swift wave that has taken over the industry. Here's what happened.

Meg Ryan's movie delayed because of Eras Tour film

On Friday, Bleecker Street revealed that the debut of What Happens Later, in which Meg Ryan Ryan serves as both the lead actor and director, has been rescheduled to release three weeks later than initially intended. Reportedly this was done to prevent it from clashing with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film, which will exclusively premiere in AMC theaters on October 13th. According to the new release schedule, Ryan and David Duchovny's starrer will be released on November 3rd. They announced the delay on their X account, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "So we'll take our time...Are you ready for it? Meg Ryan ends her 14-year rom-com hiatus and the #Megaissance begins with #WhatHappensLater, now happening...later. Coming only to theaters November 3!"

Why are studios steering clear of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film?

It comes as no surprise that movie studios are cautious about going head-to-head with the Cruel Summer singer's film. AMC recently announced that Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour broke a single-day ticket sales record on Thursday, amassing a remarkable USD 26 million in sales, thanks to her devoted fanbase of Swifties. This outshone the previous record held by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which garnered USD 16.9 million in a single day, according to AMC.

In response to this unprecedented demand, the theater company is set to add more showtimes for the film, ensuring that it will be screened until at least November 5th. Meanwhile, on Thursday Universal announced that their horror flick The Exorcist: Believer, originally slated for an October 13th release, has decided to reschedule its premiere to October 6th.

