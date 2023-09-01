Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie rakes in whopping USD 10 million in pre-sales; Release date and where to watch

Just as everyone thought the Eras Tour had seen all the success that it could, Taylor Swift just announced a new movie to be made on and about the tour. The trailer of the film is also out and the fans who could not attend the tour are now desperate to know when the film comes out. What was interesting is that the film is already doing numbers even before hitting the big screen. The pre-sale numbers are big enough, and the speculation for its earnings is very high. Here is how much the film made in the pre-sale of the tickets. Read on.

Eras Tour pre-sale earnings

In an unprecedented feat, ticket presales for AMC's concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour have risen past the USD 10 million mark since going on sale at 7:15 a.m. CT this morning. As per the report by deadline, the major prediction is that this presales figure will soar even higher by day's end, setting the stage for an exceptional box office performance. The details confirm that the movie will run for four weekends, and has the potential to be one of the biggest box-office successes of recent times.

The Eras Tour itself is set to make USD 1 billion in a short period of time. What is interesting is that the movie is predicted to make around USD 30-40 million opening. With the US-exclusive release, the numbers are set down with limits. However, once the international release date is out, the film might be one of the most successful movies to be that of a singing superstar. Here is when the movie is released.

Eras Tour movie: Release date, and where to watch

The release date of the highly-anticipated concert film, along with its potential streaming details, has fans eagerly awaiting October 13, 2023. This is a US-exclusive release date. The film will run until November 5, 2023, at AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theaters. We will be sure to update this section as soon as the streaming details of the concert film are announced. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for all the regular updates from the world of pop culture.

ALSO READ: 'Only way to be interrupted': Taylor Swift takes a dig at Kanye West for 2009 VMAs incident during Eras Tour concert