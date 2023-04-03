Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour sparked debate about concert etiquette as viral TikTok video shows audience grinding

A recent viral TikTok video which was shared on Saturday has yet again sparked a debate about the appropriate concert etiquette. The viral TikTok video revealed concert goers twerking at a Taylor Swift’s concert during her Eras Tour. People started weighing in whether this type of dancing was appropriate during a concert setting.

This online debate about the concert etiquette has been bubbling ever since a TikTok video of Billie Eilish concert resurfaced earlier in March. In this old video, a fan can be seen singing louder than Billie Eilish.

Here is everything to know about the recent debate that was sparked by the recent TikTok video of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

The TikTok video which went viral on social media showed two people at Taylor Swift’s show in Arlington, Texas indulging in a personal and up close dance. This video was shared by the user @livymadethis and it was captioned with ‘dropping it low at Tswift for free’.

Social media users were quick to weigh in their views on the concertgoers grinding on each other during the concert. Many people said that the duo’s dancing didn’t match with Taylor Swift’s catalog of music. One user commented, ‘Not the time or place to do that. Also um... I promise you, no Taylor Swift song should require you to do that’ while another social media user wrote ‘she does not have ONE song where her fans should be dancing like this’.

There were also some sections of the social media user who defended the couple, noting that they were just having a good time and were recorded without consent.

Earlier there was also another viral TikTok video from the Eras Tour that had sparked a debate about the appropriate level of volume and excitement at the concerts.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez thanks bestie Taylor Swift for transporting her into ‘special world’ with Eras Tour Concert