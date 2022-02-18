Taylor Swift's ex beau Jake Gyllenhaal wants her to 'take responsibility' for 'unruly' fans

Following the humongous success of Taylor Swift's reprised music, fans were all about supporting the artist. Leading to a snowball of hate directed towards the Look What You Made Me Do singer's ex-boyfriend, Jake Gyllenhaal. The actor in a recent chat with Esquire, via Page Six, opened up about the ramifications of the release of Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film.

The 15-minute long video captured the emotions the singer felt while she was in a relationship with Gyllenhaal, sympathetic fans were up and arms about protecting their idol which led to severe "cyberbullying" of the actor. During his sit down, Gyllenhaal talked about artists taking "responsibility" for their fans' actions and said, "At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name."

The Donnie Darko actor did not name-drop Taylor during his interview and remarked that his statements were "not about any individual, per se" yet added that it's "a conversation that allows us to examine how we can — or should, even — take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world." he went to add, "We see that in politics. There’s anger and divisiveness, and it’s literally life-threatening in the extreme." Gyllenhaal took a more philosophical turn and mused, "My question is: Is this our future? Is anger and divisiveness our future? Or can we be empowered and empower others while simultaneously putting empathy and civility into the dominant conversation? That’s the discussion we should be having."

However, the interviewer insisted that the re-release of the song that was seemingly inspired by the actor's fleeting relationship with Swift in 2010, Jake was firm and maintained, "It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans,” He then added, "It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that." The Nightcrawler actor shared that his "life is wonderful." Referring to his 3-year relationship with model Jeanne Cadieu, Jake added, "I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much," he went on and concluded, "And this whole period of time has made me realize that."

