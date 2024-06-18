Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Reportedly ‘Emotionally Drained’ by Questions About Split With The Billionaire Singer

Taylor Swift has been known for making billions from writing songs about her love life. Each of her songs represents her dramatic and intense love stories. Reportedly, one of her famous exes, Joe Alwyn, only spoke out about their split because he was emotionally drained by the persistent questions and commentary surrounding their breakup.

An insider told The Daily Mail that the British actor opened up during an interview with the Times, hoping people would stop the scrutiny and move on from their six-year relationship. “Joe wanted to get this over with once and for all so he can move forward with his life and his career,” the source added.

Sources reveal Joe Alwyn’s thoughts on the media's scrutiny of the relationship

Insiders also reveal that Alwyn never wanted to talk about the split and hoped that the scrutiny would stop; however, it did not. Sadly, Taylor has made a fortune by making songs out of her breakups and Alwyn has been labeled as Taylor’s ex.

The exes split in early 2023 and fans believe several songs — such as So Long, London, The Black Dog and How Did It End? — on Swift’s most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, contain details about their breakup.

Advertisement

Moreover, insiders also revealed that Alwyn cannot go anywhere without being asked about Swift and he would like her to understand how impactful her lyrics can be, the source said.

“He wishes her no ill will, but he also needed her to know that appearing to address their relationship without confirming who she is singing about can have a lasting and hurtful effect on the people/ men involved,” they said.

Joe Alwyn has been a private person and moved on quietly

Insiders further revealed that Joe Alwyn has always been a private person and even his relationship with the billionaire singer was quite private. Alwyn does not wish to talk about his personal life and wants to be asked about his films and not Taylor Swift. The whole situation has become depressing and emotionally draining for the actor.

Alwyn publicly addressed his split from Swift for the first time over the weekend, admitting that he “understands people’s curiosity” but hopes they can respect his boundaries.

Advertisement

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” he said. “That is a hard thing to navigate.”

He further added that the duo had mutually decided to keep things private and see no point in trying to bring back past baggage from the relationship today. “And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said,” he added. “I have made my peace with that,” he added.

Lastly, the actor said that he is currently in a really good place in life, both professionally and personally.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift REACTS to Ex Matty Healy’s Engagement to Gabbriette Bechtel: Report

Celine Dion Shares How She Felt Presenting AOTY Grammy Award To Taylor Swift: 'It Was An Honor'