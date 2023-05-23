Taylor Swift’s fan sells rain from her Eras Tour show in Foxborough for a whopping $250; Deets here

“Midnight Rain (Taylor’s version)” is now on sale!

A fan is apparently selling containers of rain droplets from the downpour that took place during the second night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Yes, you read it right!

Taylor Swift’s fan sells rain from her Eras Tour show

An Instagram account called Only in Boston posted a picture of what looks like a market place listing on Facebook, titled, “Taylor Swift Eras Tour Merch Rain.” In the photo, one can see three small containers, reportedly from a local weed dispensary called Happy Valley. These containers contained clear liquid, which the fan claimed was rain from the shower during the second night of the Gillette Stadium Tour in Foxborough.

These containers were being sold for a whopping $250 dollars. However, it is not yet known if these containers are still on sale since the listing is no longer available on Facebook MarketPlace.

Netizens react to Taylor Swift fan selling rain from her show

As soon as the Instagram handle shared this picture, fans and netizens flooded the comments section of the post. “Floor seats rain or balcony rain?” one fan asked. Another user commented, “Fair price,” while yet another user called it “Holy water.”

However, some commenters also termed the listing ‘a scam’ and said that people who bought it were ‘ridiculous’, ‘morons’ and ‘stupid’.

Taylor Swift’s Instagram post

Yesterday, Taylor took to her Instagram space and posted a series of pictures from her show in Foxborough, Massachusetts, that showcases her performing in the pouring rain. Along with the photos, the 33-year-old Grammy-award-winning singer also wrote a heartfelt caption thanking her fans for being an ‘iconic’ crowd.

Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!! We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea 💕🥰🥲 Taylor Swift

