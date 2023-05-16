Taylor Swift’s fan speaks out after singer defended her against aggressive security guard on The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s fan, Kelly Inglis is finally speaking out after the singer defended her against an aggressive security guard during the Eras Tour Stop in Philadelphia.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Taylor can be seen interrupting her performance of Bad Blood to call out a member of the security team, who was apparently being aggressive with a fan on the front floor seating of the audience. “She’s fine! She wasn’t doing anything!” said Taylor. But looks like the security guard did not immediately correct their behavior as Taylor once again said, “Hey! Stop!” between the lyrics of her song.

After the show was over, Taylor’s team reportedly talked to the fan and even gave her free tickets to another one of her Eras Tour shows.

Read on to find out what the fan has to say about the experience.

Taylor Swift’s fan speaks out after getting defended against security guard

Kelly got on her friend’s TikTok account to explain the situation in her own words. “I was the girl that Taylor talked to last night. Basically, the guard had been harassing our group all night, just to like...he just kept telling us not to touch the rail, and like anytime we did anything he was on top of us. We're dancing, we're having fun, and he didn't like it. And Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it, and she didn't like it, and then he basically, like, got escorted out. And then they offered us free tickets for tonight,” she said.

Kelly added that it looked like the security guard just did not want them to have fun.

She also spoke to The Daily Mail regarding the situation. Kelly said that the guard did not even want them to take photos in front of the stage and was very strict the entire night. Further on, she added, that he was annoyed throughout the night, and that every time he would pass them, they would stand back, worried that he would kick them out.

“I know Taylor Swift—she wants people to come to her shows and have fun. I wasn't doing anything outrageous, I wasn't trying to get to the other side of the barrier. Every time we would dance he would say 'you need to back up,” Kelly said.

"I don't think I even put it together at first, the crazy part is that he kept yelling at me. My sister then was shouting 'turn around, Taylor is yelling at you.' He didn't know what was going on,” she concluded.

