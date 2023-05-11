Taylor Swift’s fan’s perfect shot from concert goes wrong; WATCH viral video

There’s no denying that Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the much-talked tour of 2023 so far. And, her fans from all around the world spending hundreds of dollars on tickets. While many fans choose to just enjoy the show in person without recording it on camera or taking photos, TikTok has been flooded with recordings of Taylor's concert shared by fans across the nation. Recently, a TikTok user went viral because of her near "perfect" clip featuring Taylor Swift performing live went wrong seconds later.

What went wrong with Taylor Swift’s concert video?

A video was uploaded by a TikTok user on May 8, 2023, where she was only a few feet away from Taylor Swift when the music icon started singing the song ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’. The TikToker thought of recording the perfect shot for the high note. However, the smoke machines laced around the stage entirely and obscured Taylor from the TikToker's point of view. She captioned the video as "When you thought you had the perfect shot for the high note.” The TikToker later added another caption, saying “A floor seat’s worst enemy? the smoke machines.”

As soon as the video was shared on TikTok, it went viral and fans instantly flooded the comments section with their thoughts on the situation. One user wrote, “I just saw a video of this happening with her high note in ready for it,” A second person commented, “I just saw a video of this happening with her high note in ready for it.”

Taylor Swift at Eras Tour 2023

The Eras Tour is the American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s sixth headlining concert tour. Taylor Swift's most sought-after tour began on March 17, 2023, and is set to end on August 9 in Inglewood, California. The program still has a number of Eras Tour stops until August. Swift described it as a journey through all her musical eras and each show lasts for over three hours. The setlist consists of 44 songs divided into 10 acts, conceptually representing Swift’s studio albums.

Meanwhile, other than the Eras Tour, Swift has also made headlines for her dating rumors with Matty Healy. It is speculated that they are dating.

