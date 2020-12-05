Taylor Swift's Folklore tops Rolling Stone’s The 50 Best Albums Of 2020; BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 lands at #16

While Taylor Swift's Folklore is standing atop Rolling Stone’s The 50 Best Albums Of 2020, BTS' Map of the Soul: 7, Selena Gomez's Rare and Halsey's Manic also found a spot on the list.

Rolling Stone just unveiled their list of The 50 Best Albums of 2020 and topping it was none other than Taylor Swift's quarantine album Folkore, which is also up for several Grammys 2021 nominations including Best Album. Explaining how Folklore's songs provided listeners with solace and catharsis just when we need it the most, RS stated that the album put Swift as a "once-in-a-generation songwriting talent front and center."

As the only Korean act making it to Rolling Stone's list, BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 found a spot at No. 16. While talking about their album, RS shared how even though it's been seven years since BTS' debut, the septet still makes it all sound like they've only just begun to shine. Moreover, the music magazine praises the South Korean boy group for not watering down on their style or language when it came to conquering America and instead, won the audience on their own terms. Calling MOTS:7 as BTS' "most complex and personal album yet," RS noted how BTS keep pursuing their "loftiest creative ambitions."

"Map [of the Soul: 7] lives up to its title with heartfelt individual confessions like Suga’s rap-star space fantasy Interlude: Shadow. But the high point is Moon, Jin’s wonderstruck love song to the audience, where he pledges his devotion over jangling guitars," RS concluded.

Other albums that made it to RS' 2020 list include Lady Gaga's Chromatica at No. 11, Ariana Grande's Positions at No. 22, Miley Cyrus' Plastic Hearts at No. 23, Selena Gomez's Rare at No. 24, Halsey's Manic at No. 25 and The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 32.

