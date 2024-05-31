Taylor Swift's Heartfelt Request to Eras Tour Security Guard Has Fans Rooting For Her Even More

Taylor Swift means perfection, both on stage and what she does beyond musical performance. As she is currently making her fans go gaga with the Eras Tour European leg, she has continuously managed to wow all the Swifties. She’s always in the news, mostly for good reasons. And, she is known for keeping track of everything even while performing on stage. She takes care of her fans. And one such instance occurred when she was performing at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu for the second night of the Eras Tour in Madrid.

Taylor Swift’s sweet gesture to one fans asking for help

During her show in Madrid where there were more than 67,000 Swifties present, Taylor Swift made sure to take care of one of her fans who was in need of help.

The stadium was a hot, stuffy box with a closed roof, and fans were crammed together by the perimeter of the stage on the open floor. Fans on the floor were given water glasses by security personnel.

And she was mesmerizing the fans at that moment and got to see how one fan kept asking for help. Swift paused her performance and maintaining a grip on her guitar, she asked the stadium’s security team, “Ayuda por favor” or “Help please.” The brief pause lasted for a few seconds as she pointed toward the fan before getting back into her performance. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

And as soon as this clip surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, fans started applauding Swift with some saying that these are the small things that made them love her more and some adding that Swift is “Such a darling.”

Swift will perform next in Lyon, France on Sunday and Monday as she continues her 51-show jaunt across Europe.

This is not the first time Taylor Swift has done so

When Swift was performing in Philadelphia, she asked the security to stop how they handled fans. "He's fine," Swift said during the song's chorus. "He wasn't doing anything. Hey, stop! Stop."

The video, which was taken by TikTok user Briana Layfield, was captioned, “hey @Taylor Swift THANK YOU from all of us on the floor for yelling at that security guard." However, it is not clear what the security was exactly doing with the fan.

When she was in Lisbon, Portugal for her tour, she stopped her "Eras Tour" show to come to a concert-goer's aid. On Friday, May 24 as she was on stage in Lisbon, she stopped in the middle of performing her new song "The Smallest Man in the World" to ask security to help a fan in need.

"Ayuda por favor," Swift said in Portuguese, which translates to "help please" in English. Swift again asked for help in Portuguese while performing "Champagne Problems" as she played the piano.

Taylor Swift has resumed her Eras Tour following The Tortured Poets Department release. Taylor Swift recently gave her fans an update on her U.K. Eras Tour concerts. The singer took to Instagram to announce that three new artists will be joining her on tour as opening acts. She is set to begin the U.K. tour with her concerts in London on June 21,22 and 23. Here are the three artists that will be opening for Taylor Swift in the U.K.

ALSO READ: Is Taylor Swift Pregnant With Travis Kelce’s Child? Exploring Viral Rumor About 'Baby Bump' Video