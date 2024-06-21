Taylor Swift's Jet Narrowly Escapes Vandalism As Activists Spray Paint Private Planes At Stansted Airport

Two environmental activists spray-painted two private jets parked at Stansted Airport in Essex, England, on Thursday, June 20, just hours after Taylor Swift’s plane landed at the airport ahead of her Wembley Eras Tour concert the following day.

According to a press release by Just Stop Oil, activists Jennifer Kowalski and Cole Macdonald breached the airfield at the said airport by cutting through a fence. They then proceeded to spray their signature orange paint on two private jets parked on the premises, although it remains unclear if Swift’s aircraft was one of them.

More on the attempted attack on Taylor Swift’s private jet

Though the incident took place at the same airport where Swift’s jet was reported to be stationed, Business Insider, citing a representative for Stansted Airport, reports that her aircraft was not among the two to face the wrath of the protesters. Her jet apparently wasn't at the airport when the incident occurred.

It's possible that the pop star’s aircraft originally landed at the airport before being relocated. According to flight tracking data cited by the Independent, Swift's Falcon 7x landed at Stansted at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. The Cruel Summer hitmaker has faced criticism in the past for contributing to environmental degradation by using private jets for short-distance travel.

A spokesperson for Essex Police told Insider that a 22-year-old from Brighton, England, and a 25-year-old from Dumbarton, Scotland, were detained the same day.

Taylor Swift’s Wembley dates

The 14-time Grammy-winning artist is scheduled to serenade thousands of fans at Wembley Stadium on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this week before jetting off to Dublin, Ireland, to continue her soon-to-conclude Eras Tour.

In 2022, Swift was among the “worst private jet CO2 emission offenders” among celebrities, a report said. Her jet flew 170 times that year with total flight emissions reaching 8,293.54 tonnes or 1,184 more than the average person.

