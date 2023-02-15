Taylor Swift's love songs were played on repeat, singer becomes Spotify's most streamed artist on Valentine's Day

It all started with "Love Story" to "We are never ever getting back together," and then went all the way back when the smoothest song was "Back to December." Taylor Swift clearly understands what strikes a chord with her audience and what mood will resonate with their minds. Taylor has always broken records, and we all know why. Swift has fans who love her album because she connects widely with the audience through her lyrics and beats.

With the season of love in the air and celebrating the day of love on February 14th, it's been stated that Taylor Swift has topped the list. Taylor Swift was Spotify’s most streamed artist on Valentine’s Day, as stated by Pop Base. It comes as no surprise to the audience that she was the most streamed artist because she has made a mark as the singer who connects deeply with all the rhythms of love.

Fans have swept the internet by oversharing love, and one commented, "It was all my fault," indicating that many had a Taylor Swift marathon on the day of love.

Fans floating comments under the Pop Base tweet

While one of the fans commented, "Are we shocked? Mother does it every time", “Yes, we definitely know that she does it all the time and never fails to hit the bull's eye.” another fan commented. "See when you create timeless anthems for every mood and occasion," wrote one fan and is the most accurate statement we agree with.