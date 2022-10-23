Taylor Swift's Midnights Album: Celebrity name drops, fan theories on John Mayer and more

Taylor Swift first announced he new album titled Midnights during her awards speech at the Video Music Awards 2022. The singer later explained what the album was all about as she took to Instagram to share the cover art and wrote, "Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight." As the album release date came near, Taylor shared tidbits about the songs and also revealed the titles soon. From her Joe Alwyn romance to Scotter Braun fallout, here's a look at the fan theories surrounding Swift's new album.

Taylor Swift 's much-awaited tenth studio album, Midnights has now been released. Consisting of 13 songs, Swift has once again left her fans searching for clues and easter eggs in her new album. From a Janet Jackson name drop to apparent references to her John Mayer romance, fans have taken over social media to theorise meanings of Taylor's songs.

Janet Jackson shoutout

In one of the songs on the album titled Snow on the Beach for which Swift has collaborated with Lana Del Ray, the singer can be heard making a reference to Janet Jackson. Swift sings, "But your eyes are flying saucers from another planet / Now I'm all for you like Janet / Can this be a real thing? Can it?" For the unreversed, All For You is a 2001 pop song by Jackson that's all about being swept up in a relationship. Jackson has also reacted to Taylor by name-dropping her as she wrote, " I luv it" in her TikTok.

Joe Alwyn relationship details

All through the Midnights album, Taylor has managed to drop some insights into her private relationship with Joe Alwyn. Apart from dedicating an entire song, Lavender Haze, the singer also mentions small details of their relationship in other songs. In Lavender Haze, a term she picked up from Mad Men which means being in love, Taylor hints at Alwyn "handling beautifully" the chaos she was surrounded by when they first started dating. Later she also addresses the constant headlines about their engagement and marriage saying all they keep asking her if she's going to be his bride.

In Snow on the Beach as well, Taylor seems to mention her relationship with Joe as she sings about smiling like she's "won a contest" when she is with him. She also dedicates her iconic Janet Jackson reference to Alwyn as she sings, "I'm all about you."

Past romance with John Mayer

Ever since the album came out, Swifties have been discussing how Taylor's track Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve seems to be referencing her past romance with John Mayer. Fans believe it's about Mayer since the lyrics consist of references to an age-gap relationship that went down when the singer was 19 years old. In the song, she sings, "I damn sure would’ve never danced with the devil at 19/ Now that I’m grown, I’m scared of ghosts / Memories feel like weapons." Although this may not be the first that the singer has mentioned Mayer romance in her song since she previously released Dear John pointing directly at him in her third album Speak Now.

Scooter Braun reference in Vigilante S**t

Vigilante S**t is Taylor’s eighth track off her latest album Midnights. In the song Taylor sings about taking on revenge on men as she sings, "I don’t dress for women / I don’t dress for men / Lately I’ve been dressin’ for revenge." Fans believe the song has references to Swift's fallout with Scooter Braun as she sings, "She needed cold hard proof, so I gave her some / She had the envelope, where you think she got it from?" which they think refers to the singer learning about Scooter acquiring Taylor’s masters in 2019 and selling it for USD 300 million to a private equity company in 2020.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian's divorce

A part of Vigilante S**t as per fans makes a reference of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce. Fans believe Taylor sings about the duo when she says, "Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride / Picture me, thick as thieves with your ex-wife. And she looks so pretty / Driving in your Benz." Previously, Taylor had a fallout with Kim and Kanye in 201. Although since then, Kim has now filed for divorce from West in 2021 and in the new song fans believe that Taylor talks about teaming up with Kim to take revenge against Kanye.

The Midnights album has already been topping the charts. Which song on the new Taylor Swift album is your favourite? Share your views with Pinkvilla in the comments below.