Taylor Swift's Mom Gets Emotional As Fans Chant Mama Swift; See Here

Taylor Swift’s mother is a fan favorite. The star’s mom Andrea was present as her daughter performed at the iconic Wembley for the 8th time.

A video that surfaced online shows the singer’s fans chanting in support of her mother amid the show. Read more to know how the Grammy winner’s mother reacted to the fan chant.

Taylor Swift’s mother reacts to fan chants

Taylor Swift recently performed in London at Wembley Stadium. A video from the concert that features her mother is now going viral. The video shows Andrea Swift reacting to the fans chanting for her.

A fan-posted video shows Andrea’s reaction to the fans chanting “Mama Swift” on the top of their voices. The singer’s mom can be seen waving and smiling at the fans as they continue to chant for her. She later looks emotional and covers her mouth in the video.

Taylor Swift’s mother reacts to her performance

The Lover singer performed her song thanK you aIMee during her London show. The song is rumored to be about Kim Kardashian. The track that is a part of TTPD hints towards the feud between the Skims owner and Taylor.

The Lover singer mentions her mother in the song. “Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman, but she used to say she wished that you were dead,” the lyrics of the track read. A fan posted a video of the concert showing Taylor’s mom clapping and cheering during the performance.

Andrea was also present at the concert when the singer sang Marjorie. The song is dedicated to Taylor’s late grandmother Marjorie Finlay. While the star performed the song, her mother was seen holding up a picture of Marjorie in the crowd.

Many celebrities were spotted at the star’s London shows. Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, his brother Jason, and his wife Kylie were spotted in the crowd. The singer’s pal Cara Delevingne also showed up to see her perform. Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George were in attendance at the first London show. Mile Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Salma Hayek, Nicola Coughlan, Liam Hemsworth, Greta Gerwig, and Hugh Grant were also seen at the concert.

