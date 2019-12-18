Taylor Swift's 'most romantic surprise' to date is not from boyfriend Joe Alwyn but THIS actor

In a latest interview, Taylor Swift opened up about filming Cats. While the shoot was one-of-a-kind experience for Swift, Taylor revealed that one of her co-stars presented her with the most 'romantic' gift.
Taylor Swift is ending 2019 on a high. The singer, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, will soon be seen in the musical Cats. The film's premiere was held on Tuesday and the songstress looked stunning in a red floral gown. However, Taylor made heads turn after the premiere when she was spotted holding hands with boyfriend Joe Alwyn in a rare moment. The couple who have kept their relationship under wraps for the last three years have maintained it the same way even now. Now, in a recent interview, Taylor Swift has revealed a special gift she received.  

In an interview with Today's Hoda Kotb, Swift opened up about filming the Cats musical. While the shoot was one-of-a-kind experience for Swift, Taylor revealed that one of her co-stars presented her with the most 'romantic' gift. In what could possibly prove tough competition for lover Joe Alwyn, actress Dame Judi Dench gave the 'Lover' singer a very "romantic" gift.

Revealing what it was, Taylor said, "I was just talking near her about this kind of candy that they have in the UK called Squashies. And I was like, 'This is legit candy. Okay? Let me talk about it. It's gummy. It tastes like a combination of strawberries and raspberries. It was really late. I was ranting about the candy for a while. And the next day, in my dressing room, I walked into the trailer and there were, like, 10 packets of this candy with a signed headshot from Judi." The 30-year-old added, "It was the most romantic surprise." The 'Lover' singer will now be seen in the film Cats -- a musical adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's production. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

