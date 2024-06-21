Taylor Swift's Pal Gracie Abrams Reveals Singer Once Helped Out A Fire In Her NYC Apartment; Deets Inside

Gracie Abrams recently revealed how Taylor Swift saved the day when a fire broke out. The Block Me Out singer recalled the time she spent at Taylor’s house when the mishap happened.

Abrams spoke about how the Grammy winner jumped into action to put the fire out the moment they spotted it. Here is how Taylor Swift stopped her house from burning down.

Taylor Swift put a fire out at NYC apartment

Gracie Abrams recalled how Taylor Swift quickly out a fire that had engulfed her kitchen. The star shared that the incident had happened at Swift’s $50 million New York City apartment. Gracie also called her friend a “legend” for being quick on her feet when the fire erupted. “I don’t know how at this hour or in our state she knew what to do,” she added.

Gracie opened up about the incident during an interview with Billboard. Abrams narrated the events of the night, recalling the dinner she had with the Grammy winner. She also shared how Taylor and she had a bunch of cocktails when the incident happened 6 months ago.

Abrams spoke about how she and Taylor heard the sound of something being knocked off in the kitchen. The Down Bad singer had written the sound off as one of her cats jumping around the house back then. Gracie revealed that the next morning Taylor and she realised the kitchen was up in flames. This was when Taylor jumped into action to put the fire out. Abrams shared how she and Taylor had a cough from “fire extinguisher fumes for weeks” after the incident.

Gracie Abrams talks about cowriting with Taylor Swift

Gracie opened up about how before the disaster struck, she had Taylor had spent the evening writing the song Us. The singer opened up about how inspiration struck when Taylor and she were listening to instrumentals created by Aaron Dessner. Gracie talked about how she and Taylor “ran” to the piano to write the song.

She added, “I used to fantasize about that kind of a thing as a kid.” The track is set to be released as a part of Gracie’s 13-track studio album. The album is named The Secret of Us which will come out on June 21.

