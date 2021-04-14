Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off' hint on Stephen Colbert's show delights fans; Singer re recording 1989 next?

While Taylor Swift cracked us up with her answers, she also dropped hints about which could possibly be the next album that she plans on re-recording.

Trust Taylor Swift to drop hints for her fans every time she's planning something new and as a Swifty you could probably never get tired of the guessing games. On 13 April, Taylor appeared virtually for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about the release of her Fearless album re-recording. For the unversed, Taylor recently released her re-recorded album and as usual her fans couldn't get enough of the same.

Now, on the show, Taylor was jokingly questioned by host Stephen Colbert if her song 'Hey Stephen' was all along about him. While Taylor cracked everyone up with her answers, she also dropped hints about which could possibly be the next album that she plans on re-recording.

At one point, Taylor said, "Take the feeling that you're feeling, and just shake it off! Right? But that song is about you." The singer also flaunted her mood board for the song Hey Stephen which actually included a collage of photos of the host himself. When he pointed out, Taylor said, "Don't flatter yourself. 'Hey Stephen' is not about you, any more than my album 1989 is about the year you spent waiting tables in an Italian restaurant in the Northern area of Chicago that, by the way, serves a really incredible slice of pizza."

Taking 1989 and shake it off, fans immediately began the guessing games and speculated that 1989 could be the next album that Taylor plans on re-recording. She also referred to Stephen's birth date that is 13 May and fans wondered if the re-recorded album will drop on that day.

"I guarantee 1989 (Taylor’s version) comes out May 13th... it’s Stephen Colbert’s birthday, after all!! #TaylorSwift #TaylorsVersion #StephenColbert," wrote one excited fan. While another picked up on the hints and tweeted. "Stephen Kings short stories came out in 1989 this is not a drill #TaylorSwift."

STEPHEN KINGS SHORT STORIES CAME OUT IN 1989 THIS IS NOT A DRILL #TaylorSwift — brookaford (@brooke_critt) April 14, 2021

Miss @taylorswift13 hinted multiple times at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) IS COMING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Benggadora (@Benggadora08) April 14, 2021

Check out Taylor Swift's interview with Stephen Colbert.

