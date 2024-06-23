Taylor Swift's Shake It Off Gets Prince William on His Feet; See Here

Prince William can't resist shaking it off! The royal, 42, was caught on camera dancing enthusiastically to Taylor Swift's Shake It Off during her Eras Tour kickoff in London on June 21. In fan footage from the concert, William is seen grooving in the stands, dressed in a blue outfit, while Princess Charlotte sways beside him. It was Swift's first UK Eras Tour stop, and she posted a selfie with William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.

She also posted a birthday shout-out to William, featuring Travis Kelce, marking their first social media appearance together. While the royals enjoyed the concert, Kate Middleton stayed home with Prince Louis, continuing her recovery from cancer treatment.

There's no stopping Prince William from grooving!

In fan-captured footage from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in London on Friday, June 21, the royal was seen dancing along to her song "Shake It Off."

William is seen wearing a blue ensemble while dancing along to Swift's 1989 track in the stands.

Swift, 34, sang the song onstage as Charlotte swayed along to the beat to her father's left.

A photograph posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account shows Swift posing for a selfie with Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte during Swift's first Eras Tour stop in the UK.

A photo of Swift with the three royals was taken with her phone as she stood alongside them. The caption of the post said, "Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour."

Taylor Swift has finally posted with Travis Kelce on her Instagram

On her Instagram account, Swift shared a photo of herself posing with Prince William, Prince George (10) and Princess Charlotte (9) as well as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. She and Kelce, 34, have never appeared in a social media post together before.

The singer captioned her post, referring to Prince William's birthday, "Happy Birthday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start."

While William, George, and Charlotte enjoyed Swift's performance, Prince Louis, 6, probably stayed home with his mom Kate Middleton, who has been largely out of the spotlight while undergoing treatment for cancer.

Her first public appearance with the royals since Christmas was on June 15 at Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration of King Charles' birthday.

Earlier on June 21, Swift was welcomed to London by the royal guard while playing Shake It Off in front of Buckingham Palace.

On social media, the royal family captioned a video of the performance, "Can't stop, won't stop groovin'."

