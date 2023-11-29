'Taylor Swift's still smitten with Travis Kelce': Exploring latest reports as couple plans to spend quality time in USD 6 million Kansas home

Taylor Swift is reportedly planning to spend quality time with her new beau, Travis Kelce, after wrapping up the 2023 leg of her Eras Tour. The couple is set to hunker down in the $6 million mansion Kelce recently purchased in Kansas City, an insider told the Daily Mail. “They will be spending weeks at a time together."

Taylor Swift and Travis plan to spend some quality weeks together

Despite their busy schedules, Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, managed to squeeze in date nights between football games, a Saturday Night Live appearance, and Taylor Swift's worldwide concert tour. With Swift taking a break from touring until February, the couple now has the opportunity for more extended periods together.

The insider revealed to the outlet that “Taylor’s still smitten with Travis,” an insider further told the outlet Tuesday. “But she realizes that the hard work in their relationship is about to start as they will be spending weeks at a time together. Up until now, it has been time-snatched as they both have had such busy schedules.”

Now the Bad Blood singer is taking a break from her tour up until February, so the love birds will have “time and opportunity” to spend some “real quality time together,” per the source.

Taylor Swift mourned the death of her fan

The report comes after Swift chose to head to the Midwest instead of her lavish USD 50 million New York City home following a challenging South American leg of her Eras Tour, which included two rescheduled shows and the unfortunate passing of a fan named Ana Clara Benevides. Swift mourned the loss and postponed her second Brazil show to prevent any further incidents, inviting Benevides' family to attend her final show in São Paulo.

Now back in the States, Swift may have more time to attend Kelce's upcoming football games before she resumes touring in February. Kelce has at least six more games on the roster before discovering if the Kansas City Chiefs will make it to the playoffs and potentially the Super Bowl on February 11. While representatives for Kelce and Swift haven't commented on the report, it seems like the couple is looking forward to a period of normalcy in their relationship.

