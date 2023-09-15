Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' Concert movie rakes in USD 65 million in presales; Projected to achieve USD 100 Mn opening

Within the same week, as Sony CEO and supervisor talked about the movie business taking a hit amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, another piece of an update on the Taylor Swift concert movie came up. This news is in regard to the presale numbers of the movie. An exclusive report by Deadline suggests that the Taylor Swift concert movie has already banked a USD 65 million plus figure. Here is everything to know about the earnings of the film so far.

Eras Tour concert movie earns USD 65 million in presales

The report by Deadline shows a stunning start to the movie's release on October 13, 2023, in the US. Taylor Swift: Eras Tour concert movie has already raked in a whopping USD 65 million-plus in advance ticket sales. This impressive figure combines sales from the top three U.S. cinema circuits, namely AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, along with Canada's Cineplex and Mexico's Cinépolis. Moreover, these advance ticket sales have already surpassed the pre-release earnings of blockbuster superhero movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (USD 60 million) and The Batman (USD 42 million) in the U.S. and Canada.

It's worth mentioning, however, that the concert film falls short of the pandemic presales record held by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which boasted an astonishing USD 120 million in advance ticket sales before its release. With the number already at around USD 65 million, the page writes that even a USD 100 million opening is achievable for the film.

What's next?

Taylor Swift continues to captivate the world with her extraordinary musical journey. Following her critically acclaimed Eras Tour, which has garnered unprecedented demand and accolades, Swift is set to release a highly anticipated concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, hitting theaters in North America on October 13, 2023.

Additionally, Swift fans can mark their calendars for October 27, 2023, when she drops her next re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version), as part of her ongoing effort to reclaim her masters. With her tour spanning until November 23, 2024, in Toronto, fans have plenty more unforgettable moments to look forward to in the coming months. All updates from the world of pop culture will be served right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift concert movie will be 'massive,' says Sony CEO addressing concerns over lack of movies amid writers' strike