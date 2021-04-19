Taylor Swift's Tribeca apartment in NYC witnesses intruder as man tries to sneak into singer's home.

According to a report in Page Six, the incident occurred at Taylor Swift's apartment which is located at the Franklin St. property in Tribeca.

Amid several Hollywood celebs witnessing intruders trying to break into their property, the latest celeb to join the list is Taylor Swift. The singer-songwriter's Tribeca apartment in Manhattan recently witnessed an intruder who was trying to sneak into Taylor's apartment. According to a report in Page Six, the incident occurred at the building at the Franklin St. property in Tribeca.

The man was identified as a 52-year-old Hanks Johnson. As per the New York Police Department rep, cops received a call around 11 PM about a man trying to gain entry when the front door was opened. The man named Hanks was arrested without incident, according to police.

This is not the first time the man was being taken by the police. The report added that the NYPD had an "open warrant" on Hanks Johnson as he had missed an April 6 court date involving a prior October 2019 arrest. While there were no further details about the case, it is also not clear whether Taylor was present at the apartment during the incident.

Taylor owns three sprawling apartments in the upscale 10-unit building in 2018 and also owns the swanky $17 million townhouse next-door, reported Page Six. The 'Love Story' singer has spent a jaw-dropping $47.7 million on several properties on the block.

Just last month, actor Johnny Depp and rapper Drake witnessed intruders at their home in Hollywood Hills and Toronto respectively.

