Taylor Swift's TTPD Breaks Ex Harry Styles' Record As UK's Longest Running No. 1 Album Of The Decade

Taylor Swift is literally ruling over people’s hearts and the music industry with her Eras Tour and recently released album The Tortured Poets Department. The album is special for many reasons but one of them has to be the reference to her ex-relationship with the One Direction singer, Harry Styles with whom she had a brief romance.

Swifties have not only found reference to Styles in the TTPD album, but the songstress has also come at loggerheads with the Watermelon Sugar High singer by surpassing his record as the UK’s longest-running no. 1 album of the decade. Read ahead to find out more about Harry Styles’ connection with The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift breaks Harry Styles’ record

Taylor is clearly taking over the UK people. The 34-year-old songstress’ new album The Tortured Poets Department is now breaking records. It has become the longest-running No. 1 album of the decade in the UK. The album has received a huge boost. While becoming the single-largest sales week for a vinyl album, it crossed her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles’ album Harry’s House. According to Billboard, Styles’ album had a 182,000 figure while Taylor Swift’s first-week vinyl figure was 859,000. Now, do the math!

This is not it. Harry who had acquired a fifth position in the list of world’s highest grossing tour with his Love on Tour, Taylor has now beaten him in that as well. With her Eras Tour, the Blank Space singer has crossed Styles’ with over a billion sums.

Did Taylor Swift hint at Harry Styles in The Tortured Poets Department?

Well, if Taylor has put it, her fans have never disappointed her in finding them. They have always somehow figured out if she had dissed or referred to her any past relationships or boyfriends. When Taylor had disclosed the tracklist of TTPD, ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ stirred up theories about Swift mentioning Styles once again after she did in her album 1989.

As per the online chatter, the title of the track is kind of a clear nod to Disney’s The Little Mermaid, which was originally released in 1989. Also, later on, Harry Styles was offered to play a role in 2023’s The Little Mermaid adaptation.

Apart from these, there are a few more points that can be joined to prove that the song might refer to Harry Styles. One of them is, once Harry was seen wearing a t-shirt with the text ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ written on it. Well, it is true or not, The Tortured Poets Department is buzzing everywhere and clearly surpassed ‘Harry’s House’ in all ways.

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were in a relationship from 2012 to 2013. Their massive fanbase had shipped the singers together for a long time. But, what are your thoughts about these two singers and that now Taylor has beaten him in the genre? Let us know.

