Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe on hosting The Bachelorette: We are a huge step for the franchise

The Bachelor franchise has been in the news for its changing formats, mainly related to its hosting pattern given that longtime host Chris Harrison recently exit from the franchise. Ever since his exit, The Bachelorette's new season is being hosted by alums from the franchise, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. This takeover has been an exciting one and in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the co-hosts opened up about being the big "change" for the franchise.

With Tayshia and Kaitlyn coming together to help advise lead Katie Thurston on choosing for herself the right suitor is a much different experience than what it was for both Bristowe and Adams when they were on the show. Revealing what they feel about taking over the franchise amid an uncertain time, Adams said, "I know that we are a huge step for the franchise."

Further adding onto Tayshia's point, her co-host Kaitlyn said, "There are so many steps that are being taken to change the franchise right now, but this was something that I wanted to definitely be a part of. If I can help change the franchise in any way, or change peoples’ perspectives on the show, then I wanted a part of that."

While embracing the change, the hosts also agree that they don't want to compare themselves to Harrison. In fact, the duo believes that with their experience of being contestants on Bachelorette, they can help Thurston better. Talking about the same, Bristowe told THR, "We are not Chris Harrison. We are Tayshia and Kaitlyn who have been in the position of a Bachelorette; we’ve been a contestant, we can relate to everybody who is living through this journey."

Season 17 of The Bachelorette premiered recently and features Katie Thurston in lead.

