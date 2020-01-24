Team Big or Team Aidan? Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker takes her pick

Sarah Jessica Parker, who is universally known as Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City, revealed in an interview on who she would choose between Mr. Big and Aidan Shaw. Read below to know which team Sarah is on.

Sex and the City is like Friends... no matter how many times you binge-watch the show, you can't help but feel like you're watching it for the first time. For the unversed, the comedy-drama series looked into the fabulous lives of four best friends - Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon). One of the major questions that every fan of Sex and the City pondered over was to choose between Team Big or Team Aidan.

When it comes to Carrie's love life, it mostly surrounded John James Preston aka Mr. Big (Chris Noth), who she eventually got married to. But, Big had tough competition with Aidan (John Corbett) who also had a part of Bradshaw's heart. While appearing on The Bradshaw Boys podcast, Sarah was asked to choose between Big and Aidan. Stating how she's been put in a "terrible position" to make a decision, Parker revealed, "There is a very quick and simple answer, which of course is you have to be Team Big or Team John, only because you can't tell a story that long and not, in the most conventional way, kind of root for that ending."

However, the 54-year-old actress also spoke fondly about Aidan sharing, "And I love Chris Noth so much and it felt so wonderfully and skillfully written by Michael Patrick [King]. And I love Chris Noth so much and it felt so wonderfully and skillfully written by Michael Patrick [King]. Ultimately, you know Carrie should have ended up with Big. But it was a delight to mess around before she arrived at that."

Credits :The Bradshaw Boys Podcast

