#TeamASide vs #TeamBSide: Louis Tomlinson's fans have a streaming competition to support singer's album Walls

Given how competitive streaming parties have become, Louis Tomlinson's fans decided to compete against each other and have two individual streaming parties - #TeamASide vs #TeamBSide - to support the 28-year-old singer's album, Walls.
15856 reads Mumbai Updated: April 15, 2020 02:50 pm
Louis Tomlinson's album Walls released on January 31, 2020.Louis Tomlinson's album Walls released on January 31, 2020.
After years of teasing his fans on his debut solo album, post One Direction's heartbreaking hiatus, Louis Tomlinson finally released Walls, on January 31, 2020. Louis stans could not get enough of their idol's personalised music which ranged from love songs to peppy dance tracks and they made sure to showcase their love for the 28-year-old singer. Moreover, Louis was also set to embark on UK Tour, which subsequently got rescheduled due to the coronavirus scare.

Amidst their quarantine period, fans have taken it upon themselves to escalate the streaming of Walls and used the powerful tool of Twitter to do so! Basically, the groups were divided into #TeamASide and #TeamBSide and they had to pick between the two and join the particular streaming party. This means that the fandom is competing amongst themselves! On one hand, #TeamASide featured Kill My Mind, Don't Let It Break Your Heart, Two oF Us, We Made It, Too Young and Walls. On the other hand, #TeamBSide featured Habit, Always You, Fearless, Perfect Now, Defenceless and Only The Brave.

See how Louis Tomlinson stans are choosing between #TeamASide and #TeamBSide below:

Leave it to Louis Tomlinson's stans to come up with a creative way to be ahead in the competitive streaming parties!

VIDEO: Liam Payne TEASES One Direction's 10 year reunion plan; says he spoke with Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson

Meanwhile, there's some good news for One Direction fans as the boyband is planning something big for their upcoming 10th anniversary, which is on July 23, 2020. They could either do a reunion special or even release a brand new track!

