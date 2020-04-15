TeamASide vs #TeamBSide: Louis Tomlinson's fans have a streaming competition to support singer's album Walls

Given how competitive streaming parties have become, Louis Tomlinson's fans decided to compete against each other and have two individual streaming parties - #TeamASide vs #TeamBSide - to support the 28-year-old singer's album, Walls.

After years of teasing his fans on his debut solo album, post One Direction's heartbreaking hiatus, Louis Tomlinson finally released Walls, on January 31, 2020. Louis stans could not get enough of their idol's personalised music which ranged from love songs to peppy dance tracks and they made sure to showcase their love for the 28-year-old singer. Moreover, Louis was also set to embark on UK Tour, which subsequently got rescheduled due to the coronavirus scare.

Amidst their quarantine period, fans have taken it upon themselves to escalate the streaming of Walls and used the powerful tool of Twitter to do so! Basically, the groups were divided into #TeamASide and #TeamBSide and they had to pick between the two and join the particular streaming party. This means that the fandom is competing amongst themselves! On one hand, #TeamASide featured Kill My Mind, Don't Let It Break Your Heart, Two oF Us, We Made It, Too Young and Walls. On the other hand, #TeamBSide featured Habit, Always You, Fearless, Perfect Now, Defenceless and Only The Brave.

See how Louis Tomlinson stans are choosing between #TeamASide and #TeamBSide below:

just wanted everyone to know that #TeamBSide is elite thank you pic.twitter.com/XkVj6K1HZ5 — #TeamBSide (@tpwklouu) April 14, 2020

LTHQ this is literally the PERFECT timing to promote walls, walls olympics is a success and it could be even bigger if they’d just join and promote it, goddamn it we literally make their job so easy and they still don’t get it.. anyways #TEAMASIDE — dunja loves mai & jill (@pourmercyonlwt) April 15, 2020

it's reallyyy final now i'm #TeamASide there niall said it pic.twitter.com/DZ7xWIMveh — audrey loves kaylee (@lovelyyystyles) April 15, 2020

I really don't get why y'all are arguing. Louis'favorite song with the BEST mv is on #TeamASide pic.twitter.com/RPDKR3TcRa — team a (@urlocallouie) April 15, 2020

AND THAT'S ON HABIT, ALWAYS YOU, DEFENCELESS, FEARLESS, AND ONLY THE BRAVE #TeamBSide pic.twitter.com/1x6tux9tl4 — marisa (@a1ways_lou) April 14, 2020

i’m sorry but #TeamASide is the winning side. i said what i said. pic.twitter.com/PWoQByuybA — gia (@giamrtnz) April 15, 2020

louis ft. louies will always be iconic #TeamBSide pic.twitter.com/uVBIdoPXI3 — devon loves mabel #TEAMBSIDE (@fanoflou) April 14, 2020

oh look what the lads have to say about #TeamASide :) pic.twitter.com/yT9pfQ3i8K — tina || #NiallDay (@zlatolouie) April 15, 2020

#TeamBSide still in the worldwide trends after three hours speaks royalty. pic.twitter.com/AY0kLpAMGf — m. | TEAM B (@lwtlvr) April 14, 2020

Leave it to Louis Tomlinson's stans to come up with a creative way to be ahead in the competitive streaming parties!

Meanwhile, there's some good news for One Direction fans as the boyband is planning something big for their upcoming 10th anniversary, which is on July 23, 2020. They could either do a reunion special or even release a brand new track!

