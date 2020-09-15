Teaser: Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye & Coffee Prince cast reunite at beloved coffee shop and get a shocking surprise

In a new teaser for the upcoming documentary on Coffee Prince, we see the cast including Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun-hye return to the beloved coffee shop while also getting a shocking surprise. Check out the nostalgic teaser below.

Fans of Korean dramas always have that one classic that they go back to from time-to-time as it's their personal favourite and probably what got them to start watching K-dramas in the first place. From Boys Over Flowers and Secret Garden to Descendants of the Sun and What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, the list is truly endless. One such cult classic is Coffee Prince which released in 2007 and became an instant hit thanks to its ahead of its time story. The drama starred Yoon Eun-hye, Gong Yoo, Lee Sun-gyun and Chae Jung-an in the lead roles.

Coffee Prince's storyline centers on Go Eun-chan (Eun-hye), a woman who dressed up like a tomboy and pretends to be a man to work at Coffee Prince, a coffee shop owned by Choi Han-kyul (Yoo). It's their blossoming romance which is the highlight of the series. While Sun-gyun plays Han-kyul's cousin Choi Han-sung, Jung-an plays Han-kyul's first love and Han-sung's ex-girlfriend. Now, for some amazing news for Coffee Prince fanatics; we've finally got the first look tease at the cast reunion for MBC's upcoming documentary about the beloved drama. In the teaser, we see Yoo, Eun-hye, Sun-gyun, Jung-an, Kim Jae-wook, who played the heartthrob waffles chef Noh Sun-ki and Kim Dong-wook, who played Coffee Prince's hot-tempered waiter Jin Ha-rim, revisit the iconic coffee shop from their show with bright, nostalgic smiles.

Without giving away anything to the viewers, we see the cast in for a shocking surprise when they're shown something. Moreover, we'll see the actors reminisce about Coffee Prince from a 2020 perspective.

Watch the new teaser for Coffee Prince's upcoming documentary below:

This is going to be one reunion to remember! Also, we can't stop swooning over Gong Yoo!

