Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, and George Wendt Recall a Wild Boat Trip on Mushrooms During Cheers Filming

Cheers stars Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, and George Wendt recently shared a wild story from their time on the hit sitcom. In the latest episode of Danson and Harrelson's podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name, the trio reminisced about a day when they ditched work to have some fun on a boat.

The adventure happened during the filming of the 1982 episode Any Friend of Diane's. Since that episode focused more on Diane, the guys decided to take a day off. John Ratzenberger, who played Cliff, had just bought a boat and was eager to show it off. So, Danson, Harrelson, and Wendt planned a hooky day.

Danson, who played Sam Malone, said, "I remember we all met at his boat. Woody and I were already stoned. We got on the phone at a payphone and called into the show, saying, I'm not feeling too good; I can't come in.' And then handing the phone to the next person." Wendt added, "I think somebody said, 'Yeah, I'm seasick.'"

Once on the boat, Kelsey Grammer, who played Frasier, quickly fell asleep after a long night of playing cards. Then, Harrelson offered Danson some mushrooms, which he'd never tried before. Danson recalled, "Woody turns to me and goes, 'Have you ever had mushrooms?' I go no, I haven't and he said, 'Well, this will be a good time; we have nothing to do.'"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Skai Jackson Avoids Social Media Questions After Recent Domestic Battery Arrest; Details Inside

As they sailed toward Santa Catalina Island, the effects of the mushrooms, combined with the rough waves left by a hurricane, caused Danson to "freak out." While Danson was struggling, Harrelson was completely relaxed. Danson even said he saw Harrelson as a skeleton, while Harrelson joked that Danson looked like a hologram.

Despite the bad trip, Danson admitted he might try mushrooms again, but definitely not in the middle of a hurricane. He exclaimed, "I guess it depends on the setting, but definitely, in the middle of a hurricane, no."

The three actors had a blast working on Cheers, which ran for 11 seasons. Danson and Harrelson launched their podcast in May on Conan O'Brien's Team Coco network, where they continue to share fun memories from their time on the show.

ALSO READ: Sofia Vergara Has Special Request For Her Modern Family Co-Star Ed O’Neill; Drops Hints Over Sitcom Sequel