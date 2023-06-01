Ted Lasso Finale: Here's what fans feel about the heartfelt comedy's last episode

Ted Lasso has come to an end with the Season 3 series finale. As the Emmy-winning sitcom said goodbye, its fans have had a mixed reaction since the finale season of the series ended. The plot twist that comes as Ted’s decision leaves fans conflicted about how to feel. The two-time Emmy-winning series bids goodbye to its fans with a bittersweet ending.

The series finale wraps up with Ted deciding to return to America to stay with his ex-wife and son. Fans had mixed reactions when Ted decided to bid AFC Richmond goodbye. A few fans were disappointed to see that Ted did not end up with Rebecca, who they were rooting for. AFC Richmond comes close to winning the Premiere League Title, but Manchester United ends up taking the title home.

The finale is filled with heart-touching speeches that show us how far the characters have come and the character development they went through. Before the curtains close, the fans get a glimpse of the path the lives of their favorite characters are headed towards. Roy Kent also replaces Ted as the official manager of AFC Richmond. Coach Beard marries Jane as he decides to continue working as a part of the coaching staff.

A fan took to Twitter to express their displeasure about Hannah and Ted not ending up together. They wrote in a tweet, "Ted lasso’s ending is…awful. Ted not at beard’s wedding? Be serious. You mean to tell me that Ted was just replaceable? Ted and Rebecca of it all aside, you go into this with some “they’re soulmates” only for the characters to never know that? Like? What?"

Another fan claimed spotting hints for a spin-off and tweeted, “We clearly see the plan for the spin-off.” A third fan, in contrast seemed to oppose to the idea of a spin off as they wrote, “i do respect a show sooo much more when they end it perfectly and dont extend it when there isnt a need to so i get it. cuz the more seasons there are usually get worse as they go on. all three seasons have been so good tho such a feel good show”

Ted Lasso has managed to win eight Primetime Emmys with the first two seasons. Two Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series. Jason Sudeikis won two Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Brett Goldstein has bagged two for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Hannah Waddingham is the proud owner of one Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

