Ted Lasso Season 4 Premiere Ending Explained: Is Ted Heading Back to AFC Richmond With Michelle and Henry?

Ted Lasso Season 4 premiered on Apple TV with its first episode on August 5, 2026. The season will feature 10 episodes released weekly, with the finale set to arrive on October 7, 2026.

If you're wondering about the ending of the first episode, here's an explainer to help you understand what happened.

Ted Lasso Season 4 Episode 1 Ending

Ted Lasso Season 4 begins with Ted back in Kansas, working at a supermarket and focusing on raising Henry after leaving AFC Richmond. Despite settling into a quieter life, his instinct to mentor others remains unchanged, as seen when he helps a young coworker caught stealing.

The episode takes a personal turn when Ted Lasso ( Jason Sudeikis ) and Michelle are called to Henry's school over disturbing "poetry" in his notebook, only to discover it is actually lyrics from Public Enemy. Afterward, Michelle notices Ted watching children play soccer, hinting that his passion for coaching has never faded.

The biggest surprise comes when Ted returns home to find Rebecca ( Hannah Waddingham ), Keeley, and Higgins waiting for him. Their unexpected visit teases a new opportunity that could pull Ted back into the Richmond fold.

The premiere also updates viewers on the rest of the Richmond family. Roy is now the club's manager, Nick has returned as assistant kit man, Sam has joined the Nigerian national team, and Keeley is focused on her PR business.

In the final moments, Keeley proposes launching an AFC Richmond women's team to Rebecca, setting up the central storyline for the season. While the episode ends without revealing Ted's decision, Rebecca's arrival strongly suggests that his journey with Richmond may be far from over.

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