Ted Lasso Season 4: When and Where to Watch, Premiere Date, What to Expect From Jason Sudeikis Starrer

The Jason Sudeikis-led sports comedy drama, Ted Lasso, has officially set foot for the fourth season. The latest update comes in the form of Ted Lasso Season 4 first look image, a teaser trailer, and the confirmation of its release date, as well as the basic plot of the story being revealed. The lead star is marking a strong return, alongside being an executive producer of the show, with Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift, marking their role reprisals once again.

Ted Lasso Season 4 First Look OUT

In the first image shared from the upcoming release, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) can be seen back in his game mode alongside Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and his new assistant coach, played by Tanya Reynolds. The show begins three years after Ted’s time away from work, until one day when he returns to Richmond to take on a new challenge, steering a women’s soccer team. He gets called out by a fan right from the start, but appears determined to win once again. Initially surprised by the dynamics of the team, his assistant coach and Beard help him reel in.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

The show promises a heartwarming return to the sports comedy setting as Ted builds new relationships and forms bonds with a different team this time around. Apart from the returning cast members, Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely have been revealed as the new actors joining the series.

Apple TV will air the show for a total of 10 episodes, much like the first season, and unlike the past two installments. The first episode will hit the screens on August 5, and will continue to be released weekly on every Wednesday after till October 7 for a season finale.

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