Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar; Calls her 'beautiful Bollywood songbird'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022 aged 92. The singer whose voice serenaded Bollywood fans across decades was honoured not only by her Indian fans but also the international community. The first Hollywood celebrity to pay tribute to the late singer and honour her brilliant work was Ted Lasso star, Hannah Waddingham.

Hannah took to Twitter and honoured Mangeshkar for her contribution to Bollywood's music industry in a heartfelt message. Fans were quick to laud the Ted Lasso star for her respectful condolence message. In her tribute, Waddingham wrote, "Rest in peace #LataMangeshkar. The original, magical, beautiful Bollywood songbird."

The veteran Bollywood singer received a state funeral on Sunday which had in attendance the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Also, a host of other Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and more who paid their last respects to the singer.

Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last month after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Take a look at Hannah Waddingham's tweet here:

Lata Mangeshkar had an illustrious singing career during which the singer lent her voice to more than 30,000 songs in various languages. The playback singer's career spanned over seven decades during which she delivered several iconic hits like Lag Jaa Gale, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon among others which have been celebrated for their evergreen appeal. As India mourned the loss of this fine artist, a public holiday was also declared in honour of the late singer.

