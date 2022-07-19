Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein breaks silence on playing Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder: I didn't tell family

*SPOILERS ALERT* "My dad keeps calling himself Zeus, so that's an issue," quips Brett Goldstein, while finally breaking his silence on making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder. In the exciting mid-credits sequence of the Taika Waititi directorial, the Ted Lasso star is introduced as Zeus' (Russell Crowe) son. A downtrodden Zeus, after being impaled by Thor (Chris Hemsworth) with his very own thunderbolt, orders Hercules to kill the God of Thunder.

At an event for Ted Lasso, Brett Goldstein chatted with Entertainment Weekly about his Thor: Love and Thunder cameo, confessing that he was "very surprised" when MCU came knocking and more so by the overwhelmingly positive response to his Hercules portrayal. The Emmys 2022 nominee further disclosed that he "didn't tell anyone" about playing Hercules, even his own family because of Marvel Studios' strict "no spoilers" protocol: "I didn't tell my family. They put a chip in me that would explode if I f**king spoke about it. It was terrifying."

Brett Goldstein also revealed how his parents found out about his Hercules role, well after Thor: Love and Thunder even hit theatres. Keeping it a surprise until the final reveal on the big screen, Goldstein recalled how he told his parents that he saw the Chris Hemsworth starrer and that "it's really good." Convincing them that they'd enjoy the movie and should go for it, Brett remembered how his mother kept texting him during the movie about how funny she found the MCU movie was which prompted the 42-year-old actor to text back, "Stop texting and watch the f**king film!"

In fact, Brett Goldstein's mom was so busy texting him that she almost missed her son's big moment in Thor: love and Thunder: "It gets to the end, and like 10 seconds before I'm on, she's texting me, 'Russell Crowe's back on, he's funny!' And I went, 'Look up at the f**king screen!' I'm like, if she misses this, she's going to walk out and go, 'Well, I enjoyed the film. I don't know why you sent us.'" As for when we'll next be seeing Brett Goldstein as Hercules in the MCU, the actor remained tight-lipped, but in comparison to the Disney animated version, he suspects "less singing and dancing."

