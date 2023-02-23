Teddy Long reveals only veteran Kurt Angle thanked him at WWE RAW XXX

Former WWE referee Teddy Long recently shared that nobody except Kurt Angle came up to him at WWE RAW XXX and expressed his gratitude for his contributions to his career.

The WWE veteran, Kurt Angle, joined D-Generation X at the recent WWE RAW XXX. This incident led to a hilarious turn of events, while Imperium was noticeably irked. It then took a few digs at the DX, after which Seth Freakin Rollins and The Street Profits duo Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins challenged Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci’s stable. As a result, Teddy Long announced the six-men match that was later won by The Street Profits and Rollins.