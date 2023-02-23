Teddy Long reveals only veteran Kurt Angle thanked him at WWE RAW XXX
Teddy Long said that the WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was the only wrestler
Former WWE referee Teddy Long recently shared that nobody except Kurt Angle came up to him at WWE RAW XXX and expressed his gratitude for his contributions to his career.
The WWE veteran, Kurt Angle, joined D-Generation X at the recent WWE RAW XXX. This incident led to a hilarious turn of events, while Imperium was noticeably irked. It then took a few digs at the DX, after which Seth Freakin Rollins and The Street Profits duo Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins challenged Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci’s stable. As a result, Teddy Long announced the six-men match that was later won by The Street Profits and Rollins.
Teddy Long talks about Kurt Angle
Teddy Long recently featured in an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis. Long spoke at length about the Olympic gold medalist at freestyle wrestling and said that he was the only one to come to him during the WWE RAW XXX event and thank him.
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to have a major surgery
Kurt Angle’s dedication to WWE and Impact Wrestling for nearly two decades was commendable and inspiring. It is no surprise that the WWE veteran suffered several injuries on his body during his prolific career as a professional wrestler. Naturally, his health has been compromised.
Speaking of which, in a recent episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, he revealed that he will be undergoing a major surgery the upcoming week, for his lower back problems.
