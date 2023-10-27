Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry announces twins pregnancy with boyfriend Elijah Scott

In a recent episode of her podcast, Barely Famous, Kailyn Lowry made a surprising announcement - she's expecting twins. She revealed the news while chatting with TikTok star Allison Kuch about their trips to Thailand.

Kailyn Lowry announced twins pregnancy

Kailyn, who used to be on Teen Mom 2, talked about how they both got pregnant while on vacation. Kailyn said,“We were not even near each other, but what are the odds? And then I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs.” She explained that she must have gotten pregnant right before leaving for the trip, and at the time, she had no idea.

During her vacation, she noticed some changes like eating a lot and having a flushed face, but she didn't think much of it. She said, “I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea. The reality star added, "My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, there’s no way. There’s no way I am [pregnant],”

These twins will be Kailyn's sixth and seventh children, and she'll be welcoming them with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. Kailyn had recently revealed that she secretly gave birth to her fifth child, Rio, with Elijah. It was only in a podcast episode on October 13 that she confirmed the news herself. She described Rio's birth as "traumatizing" because it happened unexpectedly.

Kailyn Lowry revealed why she didn't announce her fifth child

Addressing rumors about why she didn't announce her fifth child earlier, Kailyn mentioned that it wasn't because of Elijah. She said, “It’s never been true that he wasn’t allowing me to post anything.” She explained that she wanted to share her news on her terms without any contractual obligations.

Kailyn's family has been growing over the years. Apart from Rio and the twins on the way, she's also a mom to Isaac, 13, with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 9, with Javi Marroquin, and sons Creed, 3, and Lux, 6, with Chris Lopez. Kailyn hasn't revealed her due date or the genders of her twins, but it's clear that the upcoming year is going to be a big one for her and her family.

ALSO READ: House of Villians Episode 3 recap : Jax Taylor becomes first contestant to be banished from the house; Here's why