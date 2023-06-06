Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry claims ex Chris Lopez was physically violent; Reveals he cheated multiple times

Kailyn Lowry from MTV’s Teen Mom, who is a mom of five, could possibly turn into a mom of seven soon. Amid photos of her new pregnancy surfacing online, the star has spoken out about the alleged abuse she suffered from ex Chris Lopez. Lowry also claimed that Chris cheated on her multiple times when they were together.

Kailyn Lowry was physically abused by ex Chris Lopez

Ever since Kailyn Lowry left MTV’s Teen Moms, she has been keeping fans updated on her personal life through social media and her podcast. Kailyn co-parents Lux and Creed with their dad Chris Lopez. The reality TV star has come forward to make some shocking revelations lately, one of them including her being a victim of physical abuse. Chris and Kailyn are not exactly on good terms, and the former has even admitted to hitting his son’s mom. The pair have had more than a few problems when it came to each other, one being custody arguments.

The reality star alleged that Chris cheated on her multiple times when they were in a relationship and then turned to physical violence. She claimed that Lopez broke a window and door in her house and also tried to choke her while she was holding their son. She also claimed that he once tried to “smother” her, but she did not report the incident to the police because she was reluctant.

Eventually, the mother of five pressed charges against her ex which resulted in probation, domestic violence classes, and a no-contact order. Kailyn and Chris were not precisely together when they had their second son. Lowry also accused her ex of vacationing rather than paying for Creed’s healthcare.

Chris Lopez claims Kailyn Lowry hit him first

Chris Lopez quickly jumped to his defense on Tiktok. He admitted that the incident where Kailyn claimed he choked her was true. He pled guilty to that one charge and went to jail for a while, and received probation. Chris explained the situation, "It’s been abuse on both sides... She’s making it seem like I really beat her. That’s the story going around that I actually beat her. I never beat her. Did I threaten? I might have said some things out of anger…"

He spoke about the incident where he smothered her and explained, "I’m not gonna stand here and act like I’m innocent. I’ve done things. And I served [time in jail] for that. I got handed my punishment."

Chris further addressed his ex Kailyn in the same Tiktok video and said, "But if you want to sit here and tell the story of DV, then tell the part where you physically attacked [me]. Multiple times. Not just once, not just twice, not just three times either…so if you’re gonna tell the truth, tell the whole [expletive] truth."

In photos acquired by The U.S Sun, Kailyn Lowry was seen running errands in Smyrna, Delaware, with a very evident baby pump in sight. The star, who is a mom of five, could possibly turn into a mom of seven. She gave birth to her fifth child and welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. Kailyn was recently spotted sporting a baby bump in photos, and fan theories state that it could be twins.

