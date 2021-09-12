Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry APOLOGIZES to Demi Lovato for using their wrong pronouns: 'I want to respect people'

Kailyn Lowry is owning up to her mistakes. In the most recent episode of her "Coffee Convos" podcast, Kailyn Lowry apologized to Demi Lovato for using "she/her" pronouns while discussing the non-binary singer. “So, I really just came on here to apologize and say, moving forward, I want to do better,” the “Teen Mom 2” star, 29, told fans in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories.

According to Page Six, she further said, “I want to respect people and what their pronouns are and truly just, like, ask people moving forward.” Lowry, speaking directly to Lovato, begged for forgiveness and urged the pop singer, also 29, to “be patient because I want to do this right, and I want to get everyone’s pronouns correctly.” She also vowed to “do better moving forward.”

Meanwhile, Lovato announced in May that they are non-binary and would change their pronouns to "they/them." “[This] best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer explained at the time as per Page Six.

However, Lowry added that she recently had to correct her ex Chris Lopez over her own gender pronouns. "I think it was yesterday or the day before, I got on here to correct Chris on my pronouns. My pronouns are 'she' and 'her,' " she explained. He constantly calls me ‘they,’” she lamented. “Knowing that that’s done to me, I actually caught myself referring to Demi Lovato in today’s episode as ‘her’ and ‘she’ when her pronoun is ‘they.’” Interestingly, while Lopez is said to have signed a deal to join “Teen Mom 2,” Lowry informed fans this summer that she will not be shooting any more episodes of MTV's long-running reality series.

