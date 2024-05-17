Teen Mom The Next Chapter: Jenelle Evans Is Finally Making Comeback; All To Know About Her Return

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death, abuse and violence.

Teen Mom veteran, Jenelle Evans finds her way back to the hit franchise. Media outlets reported Evans’ return to Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Following that, the MTV unscripted hit’s first look trailer drop earlier this month teased the mom of three’s comeback to reality TV, confirming the rumors.

Evans was also captured with former co-star Briana Dejesus, fueling the speculation around her return. However, it was reported that the reality star, who started out with the franchise in 2010, will not be joining as a full-time cast member.

Jenelle Evans makes her reality TV comeback

In the Season 2 first look trailer, the 32-year-old mother briefly appeared, donning a tan pantsuit and shades. Jenelle Evans was introduced as a “mom-umental return” while she could be heard saying,”I think it’ll be good to have a fresh start.“ She was kicked out of the franchise after a gory incident where her husband admitted to killing their family dog in 2019.

Page Six first reported the news following an exclusive preview of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on May 8, 2024. Besides that, a press release by MTV stated that Evans will only feature as a "special appearance" in the new season and was not cast as a full-time member of the unscripted show.

Earlier, the reality star was spotted with Teen Mom veteran Briana Dejesus in Florida amid productions, in a photo obtained by the outlet. They were seen sporting summer fits and holding water bottles in the scorching city heat.

In her Season 2 appearance, Evans will open up about being in the early stages of her separation from husband David Eason and making “life-changing” decisions in her and her children’s lives.

Why was Jenelle Evans fired from Teen Mom?

Jenelle Evans has been a veteran in the Teen Mom universe for over a decade. She first appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2010 and was a series regular in the Teen Mom franchise, a spinoff of the original show, from 2011 to 2019.

However, after her husband Eason entangled himself with several controversies the network decided to sever ties with the couple. Five years ago, he admitted to shooting and killing their dog Nugget. Eason was also in the news for posting homophobic slurs on social media. The ex-couple share a daughter, Ensley, 7.

The reality star, who resides in North Carolina, has filed for separation from estranged husband Eason in February 2024, because the state requires a couple to be legally separated before filing for divorce.

She took the step after accusing Eason of killing another dog and also filed a legal report on the matter. His name was also dragged into domestic violence allegations, with Evans accusing him of traumatizing the family with his abusive behavior, physical and mental.

The reality star’s separation from her husband brought the opportunity to make her TV comeback on the MTV show. And rightly so, Evans is slated to return on the new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Other cast members include Cheyenne Floyd, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, Maci Bookout, and others.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Did Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry welcome baby no 5? Reality star reveals