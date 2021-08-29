Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell gives birth, welcomes fourth baby with Tyler Baltierra

It's another girl for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra. Baltierra announced on Saturday through his Instagram Story that the Teen Mom OG pair, both 29, had had their fourth child together. The parents are yet to disclose the newborn girl's name and other information. "She's here and she's perfect!" he wrote on his Instagram story.

Check out his Instagram story here:

Baltierra posted a brief video of the couple's newborn daughter wriggling inside a hospital cot while swaddled in a blanket. However, Tyler, 29, added a weeping emoji, a heart eyes emoji, and a rose emoji in his message. Catelynn, had posted on Instagram half a day earlier, "Baby R is on her way...send positive vibes." Meanwhile, Catelynn announced her miscarriage in December 2020. The MTV actress said at the time that she wanted to share it with her followers since she learned other mothers had gone through similar experiences.

"I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there's someone else every day experiencing this," she wrote on social media. "This was painful to share... but again, you're not alone." Interestingly, to announce the arrival of their new baby, Lowell announced by posting a photo of Nova and Vaeda holding a sign that reads, "27 weeks till I become a big sister." The mother also posted an ultrasound of her unborn child and a picture of a positive pregnancy test.

Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, Catelynn and Tyler were initially introduced to fans when they featured on 16 and Pregnant in 2009. They were brought into the spotlight when the then-high school students made the decision to put their first daughter Carly for adoption. She is now 11 years old and maintains contact with her biological parents. Catelynn and Tyler's new born daughter joins her other sisters Nova, 6, Vaeda Luma, 2 and Carly.

