Teen rapper YNT Juan shot dead in Connecticut; Fans and friends pay tribute

On Sunday evening in Hartford, Connecticut, local teenage rapper YNT Juan was tragically murdered. The rapper, whose real name is Juan Bautista Garcia, was just 17 years old and was found shot dead in a parked car. Hartford Police Major Crime and Crime Scene divisions are currently investigating the shooting.

Interestingly, Juan shared his recently released remix of Kanye West's "Power" to his 26,000 Instagram followers shortly before his death. On Aug. 3, he released a video for the remix on YouTube, where he had over 4,000 followers. It has subsequently received over 18,000 views. Shortly after the news of his demise came out, Fans and friends showered his most recent Instagram post with comments in tribute to the late rapper. "I actually believed in you from the moment we first met & made a video. & i'm grateful we did," one comment read. "Sleep easy legend."

The ambitious artist was hailed as a young star who died much too soon. According to People, his childhood friend Janine told the Hartford Courant, "He never went live on his Instagram to speak about drama, he always went on there to encourage his friends or promote his music." [He] didn't even get to graduate school yet." A recording studio he worked with also paid tribute to the lost talent. "Gone But Never Forgotten," Connecticut People Records posted on their Instagram. "@yntjuan ! Now Everybody Major Covering Your Story."

Unfortunately, Juan's death is the latest case of a rapper passing away before their time. Recently, Indian Red Boy, a rapper from California, was shot and murdered while live-streaming on Instagram. Fatboi Gwalla Gwalla, a Milwaukee rapper, had been discovered dead in a burning vehicle two months before.

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Juan's loved ones during this difficult time

