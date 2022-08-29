Teen Wolf: The Movie Teaser debuts during MTV Video Music Awards

The news about Paramount's highly awaited upcoming movie Teen Wolf: The Movie broke the internet in September 2021. Ever since the news of the feature film revival, fans were beyond excited about the trailer. The movie finally released its very first trailer. Interestingly, it premiered during the Comic-Con panel during MTV Video Music Awards.

The Dylan O’Brien starrer American supernatural teen drama TV series developed by Jeff Davis for MTV called Teen Wolf ended in 2017. However, Jeff Davis, Teen Wolf's creator promised the continuation of the story. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming film.

Teen Wolf: The Movie - Trailer

The full-length trailer of the Teen Wolf movie is still awaited by fans. Cast members Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, and Jeff Davis were at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con to officially share the mini teaser.

Teen Wolf: The Movie - Release date

Although a mini trailer is released, there is no official release date for the movie. However, it is expected to release on Paramount+ in October 2022.

The Teen Wolf Cast

The actors who will be seen in their previous roles are Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Crystal Reed, Shelley Hennig, Tyler Hoechlin, Orny Adams, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Linden Ashby, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelly, Dylan Sprayberry, Khylin Rhambo, Melissa Ponzio, and Roscoe, and Ian Bohen. Colton Haynes and Ryan Kelley will also be seen in Teen Wolf: The Movie.

Stiles Stilinski has been one of the major characters in the series, but Dylan O'Brien will not be seen in the new movie which is a bummer but the fans are still excited about the upcoming revival movie.

