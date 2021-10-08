Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey says he's 'excited' about THIS amid movie revival of the series

Tyler Posey aka Teen Wolf's Scott McCall has recently revealed what he is expecting out of the revival movie, and special scenes that he is looking forward to filming. During a discussion with Entertainment Weekly, the actor, 29, has reacted to his highly-anticipated return to the Beacon Hills and revealed that he missed his character the most.

"I'm just excited to play this character again," Posey said, adding that he is particularly interested to know what awaits McCall as the team has grown up and are no longer in their high school. "I think what I'm most excited for is to see them age," the Teen Wolf star opened up. Despite the fact that Teen Wolf's storyline mostly revolved around teenagers in their high school years, Posey hinted that the revival storyline would be without the setting of a school. "High school was such a character in itself on the show, so I'm excited to see how it's going to be without that sort of character of a school involved. It will be interesting," Posey told Entertainment Weekly.

Posey showed confidence in Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis who has also been announced as the writer of the upcoming movie. The actor praised the other characters and Scott McCall's relationships with them. "What really carried the show were the relationships, mostly between my character and Dylan O'Brien's character, Stiles," he said. "That to me is what really carried the show and what made people fall in love with it," Posey added. Tyler has also lauded the supernatural, romantic, and horror content of their series and the way those were handled.

