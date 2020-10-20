Teen Wolf alum Tyler Posey makes EXPLICIT revelations about his sex life; Says ‘I have been with men before’

Teen Wolf alum Tyler Posey just made some very NSFW revelations about his sex life and revealed that he has been with men before.

Tyler Posey has confirmed he has hooked up with men before and “blown” them but has never actually engaged in sex. A clip from his OnlyFans account was leaked online on Twitter where he was taking part in a question and answer session with his paying fans. “I haven’t had sex with a man. We’ve blown each other, you know what I mean,” the 29-year-old actor said. “But never had sex. So yes, I have been with men before.”

In another leaked clip, he also added, “To anybody who is new here, and asking if I’ve hooked up with guys before, the answer’s yes. Ever used a dildo? Yes. I’ve been f***ed with a strap on before.”

Even though Tyler has never officially come out as gay, in August 2016, the actor did post a slip-on Snapchat, saying: “Gay Street, this is me, I am this and this is me...I've never felt more alive, I'm gay!” But he then clarified his Snapchat remarks on Twitter, saying: “I am a big proponent of love over hate, and standing together during divisive times. Although I'm not gay, I fully support the LGBTQ community. This was a moment intended to reflect that. And everyone, I am truly sorry to the people I've offended or lessened how big coming out is. I just want to spread love in this world.”

