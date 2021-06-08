Teen Wolf: Evan Peters and Noah Centineo auditioned for key roles on Dylan O'Brien's supernatural drama

Teen Wolf starring Dylan O'Brien had other major actors auditioning for key roles revealed creator Jeff Davis on the show's 10th anniversary.

Teen Wolf, MTV's famed supernatural drama recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. The show's creator Jeff Davis opened up in an interview with E! to discuss the best moments of the show and other trivia related to the popular supernatural teen drama. Teen Wolf became a massive phenomenon after its release in 2011 and made actors Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Dylan O'Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, Colton Haynes and Holland Roden household names.

In his recent interview with E!, Davis spoke about the casting process for the show and also revealed the names of actors who almost made it to the show. The names included some famous actors such as Evan Peters, who is known for starring in the American Horror Story and X-Men franchise.

As per Davis, Peters had read for the role of Stiles Stilinski which was eventually played by Dylan O'Brien on the show. Also revealing that Noah Centineo tried out for a role, Davis mentioned that the actor auditioned nearly four times but didn't name the character for which he auditioned.

While Peters and Centineo didn't make it on Teen Wolf, both the actors have made it big and are attached to massive franchises. Centineo after starring in three films of Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before is all set to star in DC's Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson next.

Peters was last seen in a cameo in Marvel's WandaVision and is currently on cloud nine thanks to the praises he is receiving for his performance in Kate Winslet led HBO show, Mare of Easttown.

