Teen Wolf revival movie in works for Paramount Plus; Jeff Davis signs deal with MTV

A movie revival of the MTV series Teen Wolf has been set for Paramount Plus as a part of a deal series creator Jeff Davis has inked with MTV Entertainment Studios. According to Variety, the deal will focus on Davis writing and executive producing the movie, as well as the studio is planning to bring in the original cast for the revival.

Teen Wolf’s social media platform took to Twitter to announce the news to their fans who have been requesting them to bring their favourite series back. “We’ve heard your howls, and we’re howling back! A #TeenWolf MOVIE is coming to Paramount Plus in 2022,” they penned, adding a video of the messages that fans across the world have sent urging to bring the Teen Wolf back under one series or movie under the franchise!

Take a look at the post:

We’ve heard your howls, and we’re howling back! A #TeenWolf MOVIE is coming to @ParamountPlus in 2022. pic.twitter.com/AHH6QvuJOY — TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) September 24, 2021

According to Variety, the deal also covers that in addition to the Teen Wolf movie, Davis has also been asked to develop a brand new series on Edo Van Belkom’s Wolf Pack books, with the Teen Wolf creator serving as showrunner for the series.

In the Teen Wolf movie, a horrifying evil has to be slain by the wolves who call for help from the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. However, someone like Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) who isn’t a teenager but an alpha can be trusted to fight back! The revival movie is set to hit Paramount Plus in 2022, but the final release date hasn’t been announced yet.

ALSO READ: Teen Wolf alum Tyler Posey comes out of the closet; Announces he identifies as queer and sexually fluid