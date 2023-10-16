Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey tied the knot with Phem in Malibu; here's everything we know about intimate wedding ceremony

After Anya Taylor-Joy and Billy Ray Cyrus, another gorgeous wedding ceremony took place recently. Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey tied the knot with Phem in Los Angeles on October 14, 2023. The ceremony was held at a private meditation garden in Pacific Palisades as friends and family members of the happy couple attended their special day. Here's an insight into Tyler and Phem's new beginning including their wedding outfits, guests, and menu.

Inside Tyler Posey and Phem's Malibu wedding ceremony

Wedding outfits

The couple were seen posing for pictures on the beach and they looked like a vision in white. Phem stunned in a lacy, long-sleeved Grace Loves Lace gown with Bella Belle heels, a long veil, and a lovely, white flower bouquet in hand. The look was complimented by her green hair which she styled in loose curls. On the other hand, Tyler chose an off-white British Custom Tailors with a white shirt, white tie, and brown shoes for his special day with Phem.

Celebrity guests

When it comes to the celebrity attendees, Tyler's former girlfriend Bella Thorne, his Teen Wolf co-star Tyler Hoechlin, and singer Avril Lavigne were present. The newly-wed couple then hosted a reception at Duke's Malibu. They looked happy hand in hand at the beach with the waves crashing away beautifully in the background. Tyler and Phem even had a vintage, red Chevrolet Impala in which they sat and posed for loved-up pictures together.

Wedding menu

Several pictures of the duo have been circulating the Internet ever since as netizens talk about it. As per the clips and images doing the rounds, the menu included salad, steak, chicken, and of course a wedding cake. For the unversed, Tyler proposed to Phem in February 2023 after two years of dating. He played Scott McCall in Teen Wolf while she is a singer and musician. After their engagement, Tyler told People, "The love felt deeper and just more confident and settled in."

Phem added, "He got 10x hotter all the sudden. But ya, besides that the love feels deeper now." She continued, "I've grown so much from watching how he navigates the world. We have a very unique relationship that I didn’t think was ever possible." Tyler concluded that both of them are open to growing with one another because they make each other's lives better. He also called Phem the real deal and said he was excited to get married to her.

