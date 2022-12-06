Teen Wolf: The Movie Trailer 2: Scott McCall and Allison Argent's return revealed

Paramount+ finally drops the second trailer of their upcoming film Teen Wolf: The Movie. The exhilarating latest trailer teases the fans with a glimpse of Allison Argent and Scott McCall's long-awaited reunion which only makes the fans more eager for the January release.

Directed by Russell Mulcahy, the upcoming supernatural teen drama’s cast include stars who will be reprising their roles from MTV’s series Teen wolf which will definitely be a treat for the eyes. The reprised cast includes Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Colton Haynes, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, and Melissa Ponzio.

Crystal Reed is BACK as Allison Argent

The latest trailer of the upcoming supernatural drama disclosed that Crystal Reed will be back on screen playing her previous role of Allison Argent. This added a goosebump-worthy element to the trailer because the previous series featured the tragic death of the beloved character. While the return of Allison’s character does not make up for the absence of Stiles Stilinski previously played by Dylan O’Brien in the movie, but certainly works to ease the sting.

Teen Wolf: The Movie: Watch the trailer here -