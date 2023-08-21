Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem creator Seth Rogen talks about getting John Cena on board as Rocksteady

As Paramount Pictures prepares to release Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem to fans in India on August 15, be ready for an exciting adventure into the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe. As the anticipation grows, the film's writer Seth Rogen provides details on the selection process that led to John Cena being cast as the voice of the iconic Rocksteady character.

Seth Rogen's creative leadership in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Seth Rogen, a Turtle fanatic himself, was in charge of producing and writing the eagerly awaited TMNT film. A strong cast, including well-known actors like Seth Rogen, Jackie Chan, and John Cena, gives the movie a special liveliness. This cinematic attempt seeks to combine nostalgia with innovation under the direction of Rogen's creative vision.

John Cena: The voice behind rocksteady

A surprise awaits fans as John Cena lends his distinct voice to Rocksteady, an iconic character known for his mischievous partnership with Bebop. Seth Rogen shares a humorous glimpse into the conception of Bebop and Rocksteady as "two angry New York bros." Cena's multifaceted talent and engaging charisma make him a natural fit for this role. “I had this funny idea of Bebop and Rocksteady being two angry New York bros,” says Rogen. “I love John Cena and whether I was Bebop or Rocksteady, it was ultimately somewhat interchangeable in my head. But the idea of being a part of the Bebop and Rocksteady team with John was something I knew that I wanted.”

With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem poised to hit screens on August 25, Seth Rogen's collaboration with John Cena injects fresh vitality into the cherished Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. Cena's embodiment of Rocksteady exemplifies the filmmakers' innovative approach to storytelling, ushering in a new era of character interpretation. Audiences can anticipate an enthralling blend of nostalgia, humor, and action as they witness the cinematic evolution of the turtles' universe.

