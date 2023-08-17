Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Writer talks about bringing Jackie Chan back; reveals being 'obsessed' with him

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is all set to dazzle you away. The film focuses on the 4 beloved mischievous crime-fighting turtles, that most of us grew up watching. To give you a taste of your childhood, and to bring something fresh to the already well-known characters, the new and improved Mutant Mayhem is set to blow your brains away. Especially with the franchise welcoming Jackie Chan into the beloved universe. Here's everything we know about the upcoming movie.

Jackie Chan to take on the voice of Splinter

In the new film, Jackie Chan will take on the voice of the character Splinter, bringing forth wisdom, nurturing care, and unwavering discipline reminiscent of a fatherly figure. Splinter, like any caring parent, deals with concerns and invests significant time in his children's worries. The selection of Jackie Chan for Splinter's voice was an obvious decision, given his substantial stature and impressive martial arts skills. While the filmmakers were initially unsure about the possibility of casting such an iconic personality, they unanimously settled on Jackie Chan as the perfect choice.

While talking about successfully signing Jackie Chan to be the voice of Splinter, co-writer Evan Goldberg explained, "Seth and I are just obsessed with Jackie Chan. We’ve been watching Jackie Chan movies since Rumble In The Bronx came out, which introduced us to him." Goldberg revealed he and Rogan have always considered the veteran actor to have the "greatest comedic timing of anyone," while comparing him to Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin. They appreciate that the Chinese actor "figured out a way to make things visually hysterical and thrilling. And considering this is an animated martial arts comedy, it couldn’t have been any more perfect to have him in the role."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's plot

Jackie Chan joins the cast as the wise voice of Splinter in the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, scheduled for release in India on August 25 in both English and Hindi. Directed by Jeff Rowe and with a compelling narrative penned by Seth Rogen, the film follows the Turtle siblings as they strive to win over the hearts of New Yorkers. Emerging from a period of isolation, they aim to establish themselves as regular teens through acts of heroism. With the support of their new ally, April O’Neil, they confront a mysterious criminal syndicate. However, their situation quickly intensifies as they become embroiled in a conflict against a relentless wave of mutant adversaries.

Apart from Jackie Chan, the movie features a star-studded ensemble cast, including John Cena, Post Malone, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Brady Noon, and Maya Rudolph.

